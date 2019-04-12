AAP, JJP form alliance in Haryana; to fight on all 10 LS seats

(Eds: Updating with Kejriwal tweet, more info) New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on Friday announced firming up an alliance in Haryana to fight on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.The JJP was launched by former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala's grandson Dushyant Chautala, following a power struggle in the state's main opposition INLD last year.Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the JJP will fight on seven seats.Dushyant Chautala said he would decide on his party's candidates for the seven seats in the next two to three days and the areas from where they would contest would also be decided by the committee."Jhadu (AAP's election symbol) and chappal (JJP's poll symbol) will remove obstructions and emerge victorious. Together they will defeat the BJP and Congress," Chautala said, adding the alliance would continue even for the Assembly elections in Haryana.AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, claimed that people of Haryana wanted the alliance."People of Haryana wanted this. Congratulations to the people of Haryana. Together, we will defeat BJP and work for development of Haryana," he tweeted.According to sources, the AAP will choose from Faridabad, Gurgaon, Karnal and Ambala Lok Sabha constituencies to field its three candidates.This is because these constituencies have mixed population of various castes and a large proportion of Muslims who are in favour of the ruling party in Delhi, a source said.Kejriwal had earlier proposed an alliance between the AAP, JJP and the Congress but the grand old party rejected the proposal. PTI UZM NSDNSD