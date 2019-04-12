AAP, JJP to fight LS polls in Haryana jointly

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on Friday announced firming up an alliance in Haryana to fight on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.The JJP was launched by former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala's grandson Dushyant Chautala, following a power struggle in the state's main opposition INLD last year.Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the JJP will fight on seven seats.Dushyant Chautala said he would decide on his party's candidates for the seven seats in the next two to three days."Jhadu (AAP's election symbol) and chappal (JJP's poll symbol) will remove obstructions and emerge victorious, and together they will defeat the BJP and Congres," Chautala said.Arvind Kejriwal has proposed an alliance between the AAP, JJP and the Congress but the grand old party rejected the proposal. PTI UZM DSP NSDNSD