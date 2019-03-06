AAP launches campaign song for polls, focuses on full statehood for Delhi

New Delhi, March 6 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Wednesday launched its campaign song for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, highlighting its demand of full statehood for Delhi.The song written and rendered by senior party leader Dilip Pandey, who will fight the polls from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, will be played at all the party events and meetings.The demand of full statehood, raised vociferously by the AAP leadership, will be focused citing how the party's government in Delhi is not being able to function properly due to lack of full statehood, said Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai.The song also touches upon other issues raised by the AAP, including women's safety, jobs and housing for poor, which are under neglect because of government's hands are tied as Delhi is not a full state, he said.The Hindi song which has phrases in Punjabi, will be played during the full-statehood movement starting Sunday, he added. PTI VIT VIT SOMSOM