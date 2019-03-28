AAP launches social media campaign to directly reach out to voters on statehood

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party Thursday launched a weekly social media interaction campaign with people as it seeks to reach out to voters directly on the issue of full statehood for Delhi.The party has also formed a research team to connect with the public and dispel social media "rumours".The first interaction session was held by senior party leader Gopal Rai. His colleagues would hold sessions in subsequent weeks.Rai stressed on the need for full statehood for Delhi, saying the city's development projects are getting impacted because of its half-state status.Answering a question on whether the AAP is talking about statehood to hide its alleged failure, Rai said both the BJP and the Congress had raised the demand for full statehood.The ruling party is fighting the Lok Sabha elections on the agenda of granting full statehood to Delhi.Raising the slogan of 'Poorna Rajya Banao Jhadu ka Button Dabao', (vote for AAP to get full statehood for Delhi), the party is busy convincing people to support it. The election to the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital will be held on May 12.PTI UZM TIRTIR