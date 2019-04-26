AAP leader Bhagwant Mann files nomination for Sangrur LS seat

Chandigarh, Apr 26 (PTI) Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann Friday filed his nomination papers for the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.The AAP has pitted Mann against Congress's Kewal Dhillon and Shiromani Akali Dal's Parminder Dhindsa in Sangrur. In his election affidavit, Mann, a resident of Mohali, has declared total assets of Rs 1.64 crore.He has shown no investments in bonds, debentures or NSS and insurance policies.The stand-up comedian-turned-politician has declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 38.27 lakh and Rs 1.26 crore respectively, and has shown cash-in-hand at Rs 25,000, as per the affidavit.Mann owns two vehicles one worth Rs 11.87 lakh and the other valued at Rs 8.50 lakh. Earlier this month, the AAP leader had sought financial support from people for campaigning in the general elections, saying for electioneering "money is needed and I am requesting you to give 'Dasvandh' (one-tenth of income) so we can encourage people with clean image."The 45-year-old sitting MP from Sangrur, who is divorced, has declared 95 gram of gold jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh. He also has a gun which is valued at Rs 20,000, according to the affidavit.Mann's immovable assets include agricultural land in Sangrur and shops in Urban Estate and Omaxe Mall in Patiala.He has completed his B.Com first year from Sunam College in 1992 and has shown himself as a professional (artist), the document read.For fiscal 2017-18, Mann has shown his income at Rs 14.70 lakh.The contenders for the seat are PDA's Jassi Jasraj, SAD (Taksali) Rajdev Singh Khalsa and SAD (Amritsar) Simranjit Singh Mann.In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Mann had won the Sangrur seat with a record margin by defeating SAD candidate Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.PTI CHS VSD ANBANB