AAP leader Dilip Pandey meets delegation from Stanford University

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party candidate from north-east Delhi Dilip Pandey Thursday met a delegation of teachers and students from Stanford University and discussed the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the current political scenario in the country.The interactive session was also attended by Durgesh Pathak, organisation building in-charge of AAP and member of the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC). The 20-member delegation comprised of students and teachers of the Law department of the University. The discussions were held on the upcoming general elections, current scenario of the country, Delhi's governance model and AAP, a statement from the party said. "Delhi is facing a ridiculous situation, the powers of the elected Delhi government are limited and has been curtailed by the Modi-led Union Government. "We are fighting these elections on the plank of full statehood to Delhi. Once Delhi gets full statehood, most of the problems Delhi faces due to multiplicity of agencies would be solved," Pandey told the delegation.The delegation wanted to know about the works of the Delhi Government. On a query from the delegation, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak explained how his was different and has an edge over its political rivals. "We are a bunch of people with good intention and we have shown it through the Delhi Model of governance. We care for the people. AAP is a fresh breeze of air in the politically vitiated atmosphere of the country. "We are fighting against divisive forces who are out to damage the social fabric of the nation. We are here to stop them from ruining the country. I am confident that they will be thwarted in their attempt, he told the delegation. PTI UZM UZM TDSTDS