AAP leader to file fresh petition in NGT against construction of landfill

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leader Dilip Pandey would be filing a fresh petition in the National Green Tribunal against construction of a landfill in north-east Delhi, claiming that it poses a severe health hazard to the residents. AAP's candidate for North East Lok Sabha seat, Pandey Wednesday condemned the BJP-led central government's alleged decision to allow the construction of a landfill site near a densely populated area in the Yamuna floodplains. Pandey, who is one of the petitioners in the ongoing case before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding the allocation of land near Sonia Vihar and Gonda Gujran in North East Delhi, said he will file a fresh application challenging the DDA and East MCD's move to set-up a new landfill site on 42 acres at Gonda Gujran. Pandey urged Delhi BJP President and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari to make his stand clear on the issue, "which concerns the health and well being of lakhs of residents of the area". He was reacting to the latest reports that 42.5 acres of land has been allotted to East MCD for setting-up a new landfill site in North East Delhi. "This is a clear violation of Solid Waste Management Rules 2016. Nearby areas like Sonia Vihar, West Karawal Nagar, Sabhapur Village, Ankur Vihar etc., will be destroyed if this foolish move is allowed," Pandey said. He further claimed the move violates the order of the NGT in which it had clearly directed the DDA that it cannot allot land for a landfill site without the tribunal's permission. PTI UZM CK