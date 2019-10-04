AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, not to campaign in Haryana polls: Sources

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Top AAP leaders of Delhi, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, are not likely to campaign for the upcoming Assembly polls in Haryana, sources said on Friday.The Haryana elections will be handled by members of the Aam Aadmi Party's state unit there, led by its president Naveen Jaihind, they said.The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already released a list of 22 candidates for the Assembly polls in Haryana. Sources said the party plans to contest on all 90 seats in the state.In the Lok Sabha elections, the AAP had an electoral understanding with the Jannayak Janata Party, a breakaway of the Indian National Lok Dal.After the Lok Sabha debacle, in which the alliance failed to win even a single seat, both parties parted ways.The AAP had not contested the Assembly polls in 2014, in which the BJP came to power for the first time in Haryana.The elections to the 90 Assembly seats in the state will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24. PTI UZM IJT