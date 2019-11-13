AAP leaders, MLAs to observe Dhoka Diwas against BJP's promise of regularising unauthorised colonies

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Senior AAP leaders and party MLAs will observe 'Dhoka Diwas' on Saturday to protest against BJP's "false promise" to regularise unauthorised colonies.Calling BJP's announcement to regularise unauthorised colonies an "election gimmick", senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the BJP's intentions are "not genuine"."To tell people about how they are being cheated by the BJP, we will observe a Dhoka Diwas on Saturday. Our senior leaders, party MLAs will also join in to tell people living in unauthorised colonies how the BJP is cheating them and regularising unauthorised colonies is a false promise," he told reporters.Rai said they will raise the message of "BJP walon dhoka nahi, registry do" (BJP give us registry, not betrayal).In October, the Union Cabinet approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi.Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said the Centre would also bring a bill in the Winter Session of Parliament to give relief to the residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital.The move has come ahead of assembly polls in Delhi, to be held early next year.The decision is applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies spread over 175 square km inhabited by people from lower-income groups, Puri said last month. PTI UZM UZM ABHABH