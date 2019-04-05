AAP likely to release manifesto for LS polls on April 25: Sources

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party is likely to release its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on April 25, according to sources in the party.Polling for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held in the sixth phase on May 12.The manifesto, which will list out its agenda for the general elections, will focus on its endeavour to get full statehood for Delhi, a source said.The document has been prepared by a seven-member team headed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. The ruling AAP in the national capital is fighting the Lok Sabha elections on the agenda of granting full statehood to Delhi.The Congress, with whom the AAP is yet to forge an alliance in the national capital, has already released its manifesto which promises full statehood to Puducherry but has no mention of Delhi on the issue.The BJP is likely to release its manifesto on April 8. PTI AG AG NSDNSD