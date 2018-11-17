AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan gets anticipatory bail

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) A Delhi court on Saturday granted anticipatory bail toAAP MLAAmanatullah Khan in a case lodged against him in connection with the ruckus at the inaugural function ofSignature Bridge.Special Judge Arun Bharadwaj granted relief to Khan, saying that it was not a case where custodial interrogation was required.It is directed that in the event of arrest, the applicant (Khan) shall be released on furnishing a personal bond or Rs one lakh and one surety of like amount to the arresting officer, the court said.It, however, directed Khan to join the investigation and not tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.Three case were registered at New Usmanpur police station under North East district in connection with the incidents during the inauguration of Signature Bridge following complaints from Delhi BJP presidentManoj Tiwari.Adv Irshad, appearing for Khan, had moved the application for anticipatory bail saying the MLA feared that he will be arrested by the police. PTI UK RT