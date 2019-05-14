AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, supporters booked for 'assaulting' man

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party's Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan and his supporters were booked for allegedly assaulting and threatening a man in Jamia Nagar here, police said Monday. A complaint was received from a man alleging that AAP supporters assaulted him because he was not supporting Khan and the party, a senior police officer said. The man told police that Khan was present at the time of the incident, he said. The incident took place Sunday evening after the polling concluded in the city, the officer said. A case has been registered and police is probing the allegations, he said. PTI NIT AQS