AAP MLA 'misusing' position as Delhi Waqf Board chief to benefit his party: BJP leader

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) BJP leader Vijender Gupta Sunday alleged that AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was "misusing" his official position as the chairman of Delhi Waqf Board to benefit his party in the Lok Sabha elections. Gupta said that on April 8, 2019, just before the Model Code of Conduct came into force, the Waqf Act 1995 was violated arbitrarily in issuing appointment letters for the posts of clerks, patwari, accountant, legal assistant and accounts assistant. "Four members of the Interview Committee constituted for recruitment to the above posts, Himal Akhtar, Rihan Khan Suri, Amjad Khan and Firoz Khan are close to him (AAP MLA) and are from his (Okhla) Assembly Constituency. Not only that, 24 of the 33 employees who have been recruited are also from Okhla Assembly Constituency," a release said. Gupta said that credibility of Delhi Waqf Board Chairman and AAP MLA Khan in the constitution of the committee for the recruitment of staff is questionable as nepotism is clearly visible in recruitment process. "The entire process adopted by the Delhi Waqf Board violates Section 24 of the Waqf Act, 1995. According to the Section, the Board will consult state government for such number of officers and staff necessary for the Board, but no such approval has been taken by the Board from the state government. "In the advertisement for recruitment, neither any age limit nor any qualifications for recruitment to the advertised posts were prescribed. Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, Amanatullah Khan, has done so and misused his official position only with the intention of benefiting his relatives and close associates," the release said. Gupta said that he will meet the Chief Election Commissioner to complain against this with documents and demand action. Earlier, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, in a press conference, had made allegations against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for misuse of Delhi Waqf Board funds to appease voters and to bribe them to influence them to vote for Aam Adami Party.