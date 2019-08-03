AAP MLA says he was assaulted by 'ration mafias'

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Pankaj Pushkar claimed that he was assaulted by "ration mafias" on Saturday when he went to inspect two outlets of the public distribution system in Timarpur. He alleged that he found irregularities during the inspection, after which he was targeted by "ration mafias" running the outlets. The MLA said he has registered a complaint at the Timarpur police station. PTI UZM SMNSMN