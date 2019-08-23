scorecardresearch
AAP MLA Somnath Bharti meets DMRC chief

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti on Friday held a meeting with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) MD Mangu Singh and discussed various issues pertaining to his constituency Malviya Nagar, sources said.In the meeting, Bharti was also provided an action taken report on issues he had raised in an earlier meeting, they said.The Malviya Nagar MLA had raised a number of issues like opening of metro gates, vibrations at a few stations when a train passes, status of DDA land allotment and traffic jams caused due to auto rickshaw parking in his constituency, the sources said. PTI UZM DIVDIV

