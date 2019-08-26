scorecardresearch
AAP MLAs express concern over congestion due to e-rickshaws

New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party legislators on Monday expressed concern over congestion on roads due to e-rickshaws in their respective constituencies, and demanded their regulation in the national capital.During Question Hour in the Delhi Assembly, Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh said there is a need to regulate e-rickshaw vehicle as they often create traffic problems on the city's roads.In a written reply to Singh's question, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said there are around 71,000 e-rickshaws in the city even as the government does not have any record of such vehicles running on the city roads. The Tilak Nagar MLA said unregulated e-rickshaws have become a problem of the city.Another AAP MLA Praveen Kumar said there is congestion on roads due to e-rickshaws beneath the Lajpat Nagar flyover.On his part, senior AAP leader and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said they are not against e-rickshaws, but there is a need to regulate them.The Delhi government has delegated power to the traffic police to regulate battery-operated vehicles, but the government needs to find a solution on how to make amendments in rules so that there is an effective regulation of these vehicles. PTI BUN KJ

