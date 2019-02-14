AAP MLAs stage walkout from Punjab Assembly

Chandigarh, Feb 14 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party legislators on Thursday staged a walk out from the Punjab Assembly after their calling attention notice on power purchase agreements was not allowed.On the third day of the Punjab Budget session, AAP MLA Aman Arora raised the issue of their calling attention notice on review of the power purchase agreements.Members of the AAP also sought to know the status of the calling attention notice on "bringing the state government on board to write to the British government for an apology on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre" in 1919.When the Speaker refused to take up the calling attention notices, the AAP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema and Aman Arora stormed to the Well of the House and then staged a walk out after raising slogans.Earlier, after the Zero Hour commenced, Shiromani Akali Dal legislators sought to know from the Speaker why their adjournment motion on farmers' suicides was rejected.Akali MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa told the Speaker that they had given a notice to an employee of the House for the motion and had received the receipt for the same.However, Speaker pointed out that the employee they were talking about was not authorised to receive notice for motion, which led to noisy reaction from SAD-BJP members.Former minister and senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia asked the Speaker whether he would suspend the employee for "misleading" them.Speaker then read out the provision pertaining to the notice saying, "The notice of an adjournment motion shall be given in writing not less than two hours before the commencement of the sitting on the day on which the motion is proposed to be made to the Secretary."However, Majithia alleged that the government was not allowing the opposition to raise the burning issues of farmers' suicides, unemployment and law and order situation in the state. PTI CHS VSD NSDNSD