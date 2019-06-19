AAP moves Delhi Speaker, seeks disqualification of 2 rebel MLAs

(Eds: Adding Sehrawat's reaction) New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The AAP Wednesday approached Delhi Assembly speaker, seeking disqualification of its two rebel MLAs who joined the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls, party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.The two MLAs - Anil Bajpai and Devinder Sehrawat - had been openly critical of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 3 and May 6 respectively. Bharadwaj confirmed that a petition has been moved against the rebel MLAs, seeking their disqualification from the assembly. Sehrawat said that he had received the notice from the speaker. "Under the existing laws, they (AAP) have not issued a proper notice. Even on the BJP dais, I had said that I have not taken the party membership... there is a due process before seeking my disqualification and I have not received any notice from AAP," he said. PTI UZM PR RHL