AAP moves Delhi Speaker, seeks disqualification of 2 rebel MLAs

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The AAP Wednesday approached Delhi Assembly speaker, seeking disqualification of its two rebel MLAs who joined the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls, party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.The two MLAs - Anil Bajpayee and Devinder Sehrawat - have been openly critical of the party and they joined the BJP before the Lok Sabha polls.Bharadwaj confirmed that a petition has been moved against these rebel MLAs, seeking their disqualification from the assembly. PTI UZM PR ZMN