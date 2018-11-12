AAP MP Bhagwant Mann donates Rs 20 lakh to Chandigarh hospital

Chandigarh, Nov 12 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann has donated Rs 20 lakh to the PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh from his MPLAD funds.According to a release by the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh the money will be used to buy stainless steel patient trolleys for the emergency, advanced trauma centre (ATC) and the new OPD block of the hospital. The fund allocated under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme was transferred by Deputy Commissioner, Sangrur to his counterpart in Chandigarh, officials said.Mann represents Punjab's Sangrur constituency in the Lok Sabha. Over 10,000 patients visit the hospital every day for diagnosis and treatment of their ailments, the hospital said in the release.PGIMER's emergency and ATC have an intake capacity of 110 and 100 patients respectively, where around 600 to 800 patients are admitted at any given time of the day, the release said. The trolleys will help in mitigating the sufferings of the needy patients who report at the institute for the treatment of their ailments and need to be moved around for tests and surgery, it added. PTI SUN RHL