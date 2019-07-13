AAP MP Sanjay Singh adopts village in west Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has adopted a village in west Delhi and he aims to turn it into a 'Model Town', sources said Saturday.The MP has adopted Kharkhari Nahar village. He met villagers there and discussed the issues being faced by them, they said.Singh plans to develop the village into a "Model Town", a source said.He discussed his plans for the village with its residents and it included issues related to employment and that of constructing a library.Singh also asked people to decide what is required for the development of the village in a budget of Rs 1 crore and promised to sanction the amount in the next few days, the sources added. PTI UZM ANBANB