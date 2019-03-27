AAP names 15 star campaigners for Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come up with 15 names to be the party's star campaigners in Delhi, senior party leader Gopal Rai said.Rai said these names would be submitted to the Election Commission for approval on Wednesday and they would come up with more names in the coming weeks."A total of 40 star campaigners will be campaigning for the party in Delhi," he said.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and senior party leaders Satyendra Jain, Sanjay Singh and he are among those chosen by the party, Rai said.The other names on the list include party members Bhagwant Mann, Sushil Gupta, N D Gupta, Imran Hussain, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Rakhi Birla, Jarnal Singh and Shahnaz Hindustani, he told reporters here.The election to the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital will be held on May 12.PTI UZM IJT