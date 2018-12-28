AAP national executive discusses Lok Sabha polls, other issues

New Delhi, Del 28 (PTI) The meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national executive got underway Friday morning to discuss a host of issues, including the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Ahead of the meeting, AAP's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai said, "All issues, including the Lok Sabha elections, will be discussed in the meeting." The second highest decision making body of the AAP has 24 members, including AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The executive meeting will be followed by a meeting of the National Council of the party on Saturday. PTI VIT VIT AQSAQS