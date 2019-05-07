AAP North West Delhi candidate releases manifesto, focuses on rural sector

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) AAP North West Delhi candidate Gugan Singh released his manifesto which focuses on rural areas and affordable education in the constituency.Singh told reporters that there are several severe issues plaguing the North West constituency. Full statehood for Delhi will give most benefits to this constituency and the manifesto has been made keeping that in mind," he said.Singh said he would work in the education sector that is affordable and helps children studying in rural areas be at par with the rest of the country.He said he would also use the Swaminathan report in formulating policies in the region. Delhi goes to polls on May 12 and the results would be announced on May 23. The North West Delhi constituency is a reserved seat. Singh is locked in a contest with BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans and Congress candidate Rajesh Lilothia. PTI UZM KJKJKJ