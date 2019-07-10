AAP not happy with EPCA report over Delhi public transport

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The AAP has expressed disappointment over the latest EPCA report on the augmentation of public transport in Delhi and asked how it is willing to go with the Centre's proposal of implementing only three routes of Metro Phase-IV despite the Delhi cabinet clearing all the six routes proposed. The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority on Monday asked the Supreme Court (SC) to allow work to begin on the three 'priority corridors' so that the city is not "deprived of crucial public transport". In a letter to EPCA chairperson Bhure Lal, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that an affordable Delhi Metro is the best mode of public transport to and will reduce air pollution and road congestion in Delhi. "Need of the hour is to expand Delhi Metro and not allow its pick and choose expansion Sir. Further, the EPCA report is silent on how the Central government unilaterally changed the conditions putting the onus of bearing operations losses of DMRC on Delhi government," he said. "When it is a joint venture with the 50:50 partnership of both governments, is it fair that only Delhi government bear the losses?" he told reporters. He urged EPCA to continue functioning in a free, fair and unbiased manner, which does not show the SC-appointed body in "poor" light. PTI UZM UZM TIRTIR