AAP 'one-man show' with no internal democracy: BJP after Kapil Mishra's disqualification as MLA

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The AAP is a "one-man show" with "no internal democracy", Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari alleged on Friday, reacting to the disqualification of rebel ruling party MLA Kapil Mishra from the Assembly for campaigning for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Lok Sabha polls.Tiwari further charged that anyone who raised voice against AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal was removed from the party.Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel disqualified Mishra under the anti-defection law, saying his campaigning for the BJP and PM Modi indicated that he has "given up the membership of his original political party".According to an order issued by the speaker, Mishra's disqualification takes effect from January 27 this year -- the day he shared dais with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwar and the then Union minister Vijay Goel against the Aam Aadmi Party.AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj hit back at Tiwari, saying the BJP leader was trying "too hard" to get Mishra inducted in his party."Manoj Tiwari is trying too hard but the BJP leadership is not ready to formally induct Kapil Mishra. This is because Amit Shah is very annoyed with Mishra for playing his telephonic recordings in the Delhi Assembly," Bhardwaj said referring to Mishra's attacks on BJP and its leaders before his falling out with Arvind Kejriwal. Bhardwaj also took a dig at Mishra, saying he has been "absconding" from the Karawal Nagar constituency he represented and is looking for another seat but no party will induct him.However, Tiwari alleged "the reality is that whoever raised voice for internal democracy and against corruption in the AAP, was removed from the party. It is one man show with no internal democracy."Mishra said that he will challenge the decision to disqualify him as MLA of Delhi Assembly in the court. He said that the decision was "undemocratic and illegal" and claimed it would not stand in a court of law.