AAP only party to fulfil all election promises: Atishi

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) AAP is the only political party to fulfil all promises made by it in its 2015 election manifesto, Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Atishi said on Thursday, calling the proposal to set up free WiFi hotspots across the national capital "historic".Her statement came hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his Cabinet's decision to set up 11,000 free WiFi hotspots across the city in the next 3 to 4 months.Free WiFi internet service was a key campaign promise of AAP ahead of the 2015 Delhi Assembly election.The party had released a 70-point action plan before the election, Atishi said, adding it had stated that free WiFi is a "right" as it is a basic infrastructure any modern city should have."It is a big step to empower the youth of the city," she said at a press conference.Atishi also listed the key campaign promises already fulfilled by the party."From the 70-point action plan, Arvind Kejriwal has delivered electricity at half prices, free water, augmenting water resources through rain water harvesting, provision of high quality education, expansion of the healthcare infrastructure and installation of CCTVs in public spaces among others," she said.Stressing on the importance of this moment in Indian politics, Atishi said, "Why do people not trust politicians? Because parties come and go, manifestos come and go, governments come and go, but the promises made by politicians always remain unfulfilled"."When Arvind Kejriwal had made promises on electricity, water, schools, hospitals in 2015, he was mocked by some. Today, before the five year term has even ended, all our promises are being fulfilled," she added.