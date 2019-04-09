AAP planning to mobilise trader community in Delhi against BJP: party leader Brajesh Goyal

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The AAP is planning to mobilise the traders community in Delhi against the BJP as the saffron party's manifesto, released recently has made no reference about them, the ruling party's Lok Sabha candidate from New Delhi Brajesh Goyal said on Tuesday. Goyal claimed that the trader community is "angry" with the BJP manifesto. "We have spoken to many traders organizations and we will soon expose the BJP manifesto across Delhi for its treachery with the trading class. "After having destroyed traders through Demonetisation, GST, FDI in retail, the BJP manifesto does not even have a word how it will de-seal more than 20,000 shops sealed due to its inaction," Goyal , who is also AAP's trade wing convenor, said.He said the AAP would be mobilising the trader community and apprising them about how the BJP "has destroyed their community by its policies". "The election manifesto contains nothing for the traders of India and is a fraud on them," he said, adding "traders are angry and agitated at the BJP manifesto, as it does not mention what has been done for them by the Modi government during past five years." In Delhi, Modi government has ruined the traders, he said.The AAP leader said "During the last five years of Modi government, if there is one section of the society that has been completely ruined, it is the traders. "Demonetisation led to closure of thousands of factories in Delhi and destruction of the MSME (Micro Small and Medium Enterprises) sector."He said apart from all these, the biggest blow inflicted on Delhi traders by the BJP was sealing of commercial establishments. "Even after a year and a half, nearly 20,000 shops are lying sealed in parts of Delhi," he told reporters."What will BJP do to provide relief to innocent traders suffering due to sealing? There is not a word about sealing in the BJP manifesto. How will these shops be de-sealed ?" Goyal asked. PTI UZM UZM TDSTDS