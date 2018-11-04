AAP protests against BJP MP's 'assault' on Purvanchalis

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) AAP leaders and workers staged a protest near the BJP headquarters here Sunday, demanding action against South Delhi legislator Ramesh Bidhuri for allegedly assaulting and misbehaving with people from the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh during a 'Run for Unity' event.The protestors tried to march from the AAP office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg towards the BJP headquarters on the same lane, but were stopped by police.Bidhuri, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP, and his supporters have been accused of assaulting and misbehaving with party worker Chandan Chaudhary and others during the event in Sangam Vihar to commemorate the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31.The AAP workers raised slogans against Bidhuri demanding that the BJP take action against him."Bidhuri has insulted Purvanchalis. BJP will be taught a lesson by them in 2019 election," said Dilip Pandey, a senior leader and Purvanchali face of the AAP.Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Friday issued a show-cause notice to Bidhuri in connection with the alleged incident. The MP has been given 10 days to give his version of the incident. PTI VIT UK ABHABH