AAP reaching out to Haryana's farmers, traders: Party MP

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the AAP is trying to reach out to farmers and traders of Haryana who, the party alleged, have been hit badly by the policies of the Manohar Lal Khattar government.The BJP government in Haryana has failed to give justice to the state's farmers and traders. A number of issues related to these sections need urgent attention, Sushil Gupta, AAP's Rajya Sabha member and in-charge of the party's trade wing, said. During his recent visit to the state, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also raised the issues of farmers and traders. The "poor" condition of schools and hospitals is another important issue in the state, he said."We are trying to reach out to traders and farmers in Haryana through meetings and rallies in different parts of the state. These two sections have been hit the hardest by the policies of the Khattar government," Gupta said.The recent law and order problems like violence during the Jat agitation and protests over conviction of self-styled godman Ram Rahim have affected investments which ultimately hit local businesses and traders, he said.The state government is talking about replacing 'mandis' with e-markets. It will affect lakhs of farmers and traders, he said.Party leaders said Haryana being the home state of Kejriwal, the organisational work was going on at top speed.Gupta said units of the party at parliamentary, assembly, district, block and market levels are being activated in view of elections next year.The party cadre is also leveraging on the AAP government's achievements in Delhi, especially in education, health and power and water supply sectors, in reaching out to voters, he said. PTI VIT GVS