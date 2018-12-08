AAP rebels begin `march for justice', may launch new party

Bathinda, Dec 8 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party rebels in Punjab began Saturday a 180-km march for justice, which may end with the announcement of a new political party. The Insaaf march led by Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who was expelled by the AAP when he rebelled after being removed as Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly. The organisers said they are seeking justice in cases related to the desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015. The groups leaders include suspended AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala, expelled AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu, Lok Insaf Party MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains, Baba Hardeep Singh of Dal Khalsa and gangster-turned-social worker Lakha Sidhana. They began the march after paying obeisance at Damdama Sahib gurdwara in Talwandi Sabo near here. The march will end with a public meeting in Patiala on December 16. They will seek a mandate then from the people to form a third alternative in Punjab to contest the Lok Sabha elections. AAP rebels had earlier said if the people give their go-ahead, they would form a new party and forge a "grand alliance" with like-minded parties and individuals. The leaders passed a resolution seeking the arrest of Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal in the connection with the 2015 sacrilege cases, and for the police firing which killed two protesters. The Shiromani Akali Dal, led by the Badals, was in power in Punjab when the incidents took place. Khaira mocked the Akali Dal leaders announcement to atone for their mistakes at Akal Takht, calling it a farce to mislead people. Khaira said no amount of penance can justify the wrongs done by the Badal family to the youth and farmers and to religious sentiments. Addressing the gathering, the group demanded the `Fakhr-e-Quom' title given to former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal by Akal Takht should be withdrawn. Also taking on Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, the leaders claimed the present Congress government has failed on all fronts. He cited Singh pre-election promises on fighting drugs, tackling corruption, farm loan waiver and employment. PTI CHS VSD ASHASH