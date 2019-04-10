AAP rejects Cong's offer of formation of alliance in any state: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party has rejected the Congress's offer to form an alliance in any state, senior leader Sanjay Singh said Wednesday.He said all the routes of an alliance with the Congress have been closed and the move will benefit the BJP."In Punjab, where we have four MP and 20 MLA, a single seat is not being given to us," he said."In Chandigarh, where we got 1.30 lakh votes, they are not giving us a single seat. In Goa, where we got six per cent vote, no seats there either. In Delhi, where the Congress has no presence, they want to give us three seats," Singh said.He said this offer has been rejected by the AAP and henceforth there would be no talks with the Congress on alliance. PTI UZM KJ