AAP, SAD (Taksali) to enter into alliance for LS polls in Punjab

Chandigarh, Mar 2 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party and the Akali Dal (Taksali), a breakaway outfit from the SAD, are set to enter into a tie-up for contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Punjab.The move came after talks for an alliance between the Akali Dal Taksali (old guard) and the Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) "failed" over the sharing of seats."We have successfully held talks with the AAP (regarding the tie-up) for contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. In a day or two, we will formally make announcement in this regard," Secretary General of SAD (Taksali) Sewa Singh Sekhwan said on Saturday.AAP state unit president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann on Friday met Shiromani Akali Dal Taksali president Ranjit Singh Brahmpura in Amritsar and AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema met Sekhwan here on Friday in connection with an alliance for the general elections."Through the third front, we want to give an alternate to people of Punjab in the coming elections," Sekhwan said.AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema said both the parties have in principle agreed to enter into an alliance for fighting the Lok Sabha polls. "The final decision in this regard, including seat sharing, will be announced in a day or two," said Cheema.Earlier, the SAD (Taksali) had been holding talks with the Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) comprising Sukhpal Khaira-led Punjab Ekta Party, BSP, Lok Insaaf Party and Punjab Manch.However, the "differences" emerged between the SAD (Taksali) and the PDA over the sharing of seats. The SAD (Taksali) wanted to field its candidate Bir Devinder Singh from Anandpur Sahib seat, while the PDA insisted to give this assembly seat to the BSP.Punjab has 13 Lok Sabha seats.The PDA last month decided to field candidates among the parties on nine Lok Sabha seats. The BSP will contest Anandpur Sahib, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seats, Punjab Ekta Party Bathinda and Fardikot seats, Lok Insaaf Party to field its candidates on Ludhiana, Amritsar and Fatehgarh Sahib and suspended AAP MP Dharamvira Gandhi's Punjab Manch to contest Patiala seat. PTI CHS VSD KJ