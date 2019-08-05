AAP seeks effective steps from Punjab govt to curb dog bite cases

Chandigarh, Aug 5 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday lashed out at the Punjab government over the rising number of dog bite cases in the state and sought effective steps to curb the menace.On the second day of the monsoon session, AAP MLA Sarabjit Kaur Manuke asked the state government to take action against owners of ferocious breed of dogs like Pit bull. She said children and elderly people generally become victims of dog bites. Quoting government data, Manuke said Punjab witnessed 1.13 lakh dog bite cases in 2018 in which 50 per cent victims were children. "Pit bulls have become dangerous for children and elders. Every day 300 cases of dog bites take place in Punjab. In last two years, more than two lakh such cases took place in several parts of the state," Manuke said, adding that there were around five lakh stray dogs in the state. Expressing concern over the issue, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said dog sterilisation programme would be expedited. "Dog sterilisation programme has been started at some of the places and it will be expedited. The wild instinct among dogs to attack children is something serious," he said. Manuke claimed that at times no medicine was available in some government hospitals for treatment. The AAP MLA said dog fights were being organised in some villages of Punjab. "Dogs are being drugged and then they are made to fight with each other until one of them dies," she said. Replying to her remarks, state's Animal Husbandry Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said the departments concerned have been making efforts to curb the menace. PTI CHS VSD AD SNESNE