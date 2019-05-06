AAP seeks votes at meeting with religious leaders in Matia Mahal; probe ordered

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Delhi poll body has found that Aam Aadmi Party members attended a meeting without prior approval at a banquet hall in Matia Mahal to seek votes and has issued a show-cause notice to the hall owner, asking whether it was organised by AAP, officials said Monday.On Saturday, the Delhi BJP filed a complaint with Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer against AAP members and its MLA Amanatullah Khan, accusing them of hosting meetings inside mosques and seeking votes.Vijender Gupta, the leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly, filed the complaint.He alleged that one such meeting was held at a banquet hall in Lal Miyan on May 4 at 9pm. The complaint was forwarded to the returning officer of Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat.A flying squad went to the banquet hall where the meeting was being held allegedly with Muslim religious leaders but the team was not allowed entry, an official said.The flying squad asked for additional police force and entered the premises. It found that the meeting was being held without permission. The team videographed the event and it was found that AAP members present at the meeting had sought votes, the official said.The returning officer of Chandni Chowk has issued a show-cause notice to the banquet hall owner, seeking details about the meeting, the organisers and why was it organised without prior permission from the authorities, officials said.The Station House Officer of Chandni Mahal police station has also been directed to file an FIR since loudspeakers were used even after 10 pm in violation of a Supreme Court order banning use of any sound amplifier at night (between 10 pm and 6am).The banquet hall owner is to reply to the notice by Tuesday, following which action will be taken, officials said."If it is found the event was organised by the Aam Aadmi Party, the expenditure of the meeting will be added to the poll expenditure of the party," the official said.No immediate reaction from the party was available.The BJP last week filed a separate complaint with the Election Commission against AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging they were using Delhi Waqf Board funds for their "minority appeasement" politics. PTI SLB SLB ABHABHABH