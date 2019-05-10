AAP sends notice to BJP, Gambhir demanding apology

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The AAP Friday sent a notice to the BJP and its East Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate Gautam Gambhir demanding an apology for the derogatory pamphlet allegedly circulated against Atishi Marlena, failing which "appropriate legal proceedings will be initiated".Filed by advocate Mohammad Irsad, from the legal cell of the AAP, the notice termed the pamphlets "offending publication" and alleged that those were published by Gambhir and the BJP.The notice demanded that both Gambhir and BJP render immediate "apology to the client (AAP), its leaders and candidate".The AAP said the apology should be handed over to it personally in writing by BJP and Gambhir as well as should be printed in newspapers within 24 hours of receiving of the notice, failing which "appropriate legal proceedings will be initiated".The legal notice states that the pamphlets indicated that Atishi "is a person of dubious origin" and had indulged in "impermissible activities of a nature at her workplace". It also claimed that the pamphlets were a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.East Delhi AAP candidate Atishi Thursday broke down while reading a pamphlet containing "obscene and derogatory" remarks against her that she alleged has been distributed in the constituency by her BJP rival Gautam Gambhir, a charge denied by the cricketer-turned-politician.Later on Thursday, Gambhir sent a notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Atishi demanding that they withdraw the allegation and tender an unconditional apology over the matter. PTI UZM NSDNSD