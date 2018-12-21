AAP showing its true colours: Cong over demand to take back Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna

New Delhi, Dec 21(PTI) Dubbing the AAP as the "B Team" of the BJP, Congress's Delhi unit said it was showing its "true colours", hours after the Assembly adopted a resolution Friday demanding that Bharat Ratna awarded to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi be withdrawn over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken asserted that Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for the country, in reply to ruling party's attacks on the former prime minister in the House, and a resolution that demanded taking back the country's highest civilian award bestowed on him. "Sh. Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for the country.True colours of AAP have come out in the open! I have always believed that AAP is the B team of BJP! AAP fielded candidates in Goa,Punjab,MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh just to cut the votes of Congress and help the BJP (sic)," Maken said in reply to a tweet. AAP spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj later sought to clarify that the resolution was not passed by the House. "Lines about Late Rajiv Gandhi were not part of resolution placed before house and distributed to the members. One MLA in his handwriting proposed an addition/amendment about Late Rajiv Gandhi. Amendments cannot be passed in this manner," he said. Jarnail Singh, the AAP MLA who proposed the resolution, said "We raised the demand in the House, it doesn't matter if there was a technical mistake in it." The development comes at a time when there are speculations of possibility of an alliance between the AAP and the Congress in Delhi for the 2019 general elections. PTI VIT CK