AAP slams Kamal Nath for remarks on UP, Bihar migrants

New Delhi, Dec 18(PTI) The AAP Tuesday slammed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for his comments linking youth of his state being deprived of jobs to migrants coming from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, saying he should focus on work instead of causing "animosity".Nath's statement proves the allegations that the Congress and the BJP are two sides of the same coin when it comes to their attitude towards settlers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in other states, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Dilip Pandey.What the BJP did against people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in Gujarat is being repeated in Madhya Pradesh by the Congress, he alleged.On Monday, soon after taking oath of office, Nath had said in Bhopal, "Lot of industries are set up in which people from other states, like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, come to work. I do not want to criticise them, but the youth of Madhya Pradesh are deprived (of jobs).""What message he wants to give as a newly elected chief minister by preparing ground for exodus of people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar from his state. "His statement will cause animosity against the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who earn their livelihood through a dignified way of hard work," Pandey said.The AAP opposes all such divisive statements and will not allow any political party to indulge in such tactic in Delhi, he added. PTI VIT VIT ANBANB