AAP stages protest near BJP HQ; calls Delhi Police 'biased'

/R New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest near the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters here on Wednesday against the attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and termed the Delhi Police a "biased force" which was protecting "lunatics and anti-social elements". Party volunteers raised slogans against the BJP and its leaders marched from the AAP office, but were stopped at a barricade near the BJP office. On Tuesday, a man flung chilli powder at Kejriwal outside his office at the Delhi Secretariat. The chief minister's spectacles broke, but he was not injured in the attack. At the protest, AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta alleged that the attacks on the party would intensify in coming days since the BJP was baffled, which, he added, was evident by deletion of 15 lakh voters' names in Delhi. MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj called the Delhi Police a "biased force", which was protecting "lunatics and anti-social elements", making the chief minister and his ministers vulnerable.Party leader Raghav Chadha said the attack on Kejriwal was an attack on every Delhi citizen. "The Delhi Police is useless as it failed to protect Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. How will the police protect the people when it cannot protect their chief minister?" he asked. Other leaders like Dilip Pandey, Atishi, and Rituraj also slammed the BJP and the Delhi Police over the attack. Pandey said the people of Delhi would teach the BJP a lesson in the 2019 election for its "arrogance". Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the BJP wanted Kejriwal to be eliminated to stop him from working for people of Delhi. PTI VIT TDSHMB