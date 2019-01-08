AAP takes dig at Cong over 'typo' in block presidents' list

New Delhi, Jan 8(PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) on Tuesday took a dig at the Congress saying its condition was so "poor" that it was not having suitable candidates on the post of block presidents.Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, MLA of ruling AAP, alleged that the party's ward president from Model Town, Vipin Khanna, was named as block president by the Delhi Congress. The Delhi Congress Monday issued a list of 60 block presidents in various constituencies. In a statement, the Delhi Congress said that due to "typing error" name of Vipin Khanna was given as president of GTB Nagar block committee. It said that Vinod Bajaj was president of the said block committee. PTI VIT CK