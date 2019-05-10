AAP takes dig at Gambhir for using look alike during campaigning

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The AAP took a dig at BJP's East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir Friday, alleging that the cricketer-turned-politician had used a lookalike during a roadshow to save himself from scorching heat. The BJP rubbished the charge, saying the AAP was trying to create a controversy over a "minor" thing. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the incident is an example of the "mahamilwat" between Congress and BJP. Tweeting a picture of Gambhir sitting inside a car, Sisodia said "Gambhir is sitting inside an AC car due to scorching heat, while his lookalike who is a Congress leader is campaigning on his behalf." In a video, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj asked what was cooking between the BJP and the Congress. In the clip, Bhardwaj can be seen wearing a cap and dark sunglasses to show how the lookalike could fool the people from a distance. BJP Loksabha Incharge for East Delhi Rajiv Babbar said it is very sad that a particular political party which has lost connect with the people of Delhi, tries to create controversy around Gambhir every other day. "In this series of spreading misinformation they today said that a party worker campaigned in place of Gautam Gambhir which is absolutely false," he said.Babbar said that for 10 to 15 minutes during the campaign, Gambhir felt giddy due to heat, and sat on the front seat of the campaign vehicle. Meanwhile, party workers atop the vehicle kept waving at people."Waving of hands by workers atop campaign vehicles is a normal practice. Had Gautam Gambhir not been inside the vehicle we could have considered it wrong but in present case when he was visible for all to see, the BJP feels its just one more controversy by opponents," he claimed. PTI UZM VIT AAR