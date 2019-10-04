AAP to conduct 'Purvanchal Jan Samvad' at 300 polling stations from Oct 6-Nov 20: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will carry out a "Purvanchal Jan Samvad" campaign at 300 polling stations in the national capital from October 6 to November 20, in a bid to reach out to the people from the region living here, senior party MP Sanjay Singh said on Friday.Singh, who is the Delhi Assembly in-charge of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, will lead the campaign.Other party leaders, including Dilip Pandey, Durgesh Pathak and Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha, will also take part in it.Singh said the campaign would be launched to improve the party's connect with the people from the Purvanchal region living in the national capital.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently launched a scathing attack on the AAP over the comments of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal targeting the saffron party's Delhi unit president, Manoj Tiwari.Taking a swipe at Tiwari, the AAP supremo had said if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was implemented in the national capital, the BJP leader would be the first person to leave the city.Tiwari, a Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician who hails from Bihar, has been demanding implementation of the NRC in Delhi to identify and evict Bangladeshis and Rohingya Muslims illegally living in the national capital.The BJP has also accused Kejriwal of "humiliating" the people of Bihar and other states after the chief minister claimed that the influx of patients from other parts of the country was the reason behind long queues at the government hospitals of Delhi. PTI UZM RC