AAP to convene two-day special session of Delhi Assembly from Dec 20

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The AAP government has decided to convene a two-day special session of the Delhi Assembly starting December 20, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Wednesday.A Delhi government official said that the session will be convened to discuss several issues, including financial proposals and an amendment related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST). "There will be a two-day session of the Delhi Assembly on December 20-21," Sisodia told reporters here.Last month, the government had convened a special session of the Delhi Assembly to discuss the recent chilli powder attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other issues.During the session, legislators had discussed the alleged deletion of names in the voters list in the city. PTI BUN KJ