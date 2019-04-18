AAP to field candidates from Ambala, Karnal and Faridabad in Haryana

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party will field candidates from Ambala, Karnal and Faridabad in Haryana, the AAP and the JJP announced in a joint press conference Thursday.The AAP and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) have formed an alliance in the state and they will fight the Lok Sabha elections on three and seven seats respectively.In the press conference, the JJP announced names of its candidates from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Sirsa, Rohtak and Hisar seats.JJP founder Dushyant Chautala said he will seek re-election from Hisar, while Pradeep Deswala will be the party's candidate from Rohtak.Nirmal Singh Malhadi will contest from Sirsa and Swati Yadav from BhiwaniMahendragarh, he said.The AAP will field candidates from Ambala, Karnal and Faridabad and their names would be announced soon, senior leader Gopal Rai said.The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has said there will be no alliance with the Congress in Haryana after the grand old party refused to have a tie-ups in any other state apart from Delhi. Chautala said there is no question of an alliance with the Congress in Haryana as it is against their ideology."From day one, we had clarified that we could not join hands with the Congress whose hollow and corrupt policies affected the country. "I want to clarify that there is no question of forming an alliance with the Congress and we have held no talks with the Congress in this matter," he said.The JJP was launched by former Hrayana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala's grandson Dushyant Chautala, following a power struggle in the state's main opposition INLD last year. Dushyant, who was the youngest MP at the age of 26, is the great-grandson of former deputy prime minister late Devi Lal. His grandfather Om Prakash and father Ajay Chautala were convicted in a teachers recruitment scam. PTI UZM UZM ANBANB