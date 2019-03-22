AAP to kick-start LS campaign for Delhi's full statehood from Saturday

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The AAP would start its campaign for Delhi's full statehood from Saturday under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the party said in a statement.The Aam Aadmi Party said the main agenda of this campaign would be to highlight how people of the national capital "were cheated by the BJP".It said the campaign for full statehood will start on the death anniversary of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.The party has also planned a roadshow on Saturday in west Delhi which would be led by senior AAP leader Gopal Rai in the presence of party's Lok Sabha candidate for the area S Jakhad.The campaign would also focus on the impact of government decisions like demonetisation, implementation of GST, among others, the statement said.The AAP has divided its campaign into two phases. The first phase would take place from March 23 to April 7 and the second phase of campaigning would be held from April 8 to April 30.Under the first phase, Kejriwal would hold 35 jan sabhas and the party plans to organise 280 jan sabhas by April 30. PTI UZM KJ