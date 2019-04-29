AAP to launch third phase of campaigning from Tuesday: Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party will Tuesday launch the third phase of its campaign under which its 70 MLAs in their respective assemblies would be participating, senior party leader Gopal Rai said.AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would be participating in roadshows to support the candidates from Wednesday."A three-point approach would be adopted by the MLAs under which they will tell people about what they have done in different sections like education and health," Rai told PTI."We would also tell people that how, if elected, we can take the message of full statehood to Parliament. We would also tell people about our manifestoes and the main points in it," he said.The third phase of campaign would start from Tuesday and continue till May 10 till the last day of campaigning, he added.The AAP has already carried out campaigning in two phases. The first phase was from March 10 to April 7 while the second phase from April 10 to 25.In the first phase, campaigning through jansabhas was carried out while in second phase door to door approach was adopted. Delhi goes to poll on May 12 and the results will be announced on May 23.The AAP has fielded Balbir Singh Jakhar from West Delhi, Pankaj Gupta Chandni Chowk, Atishi East Delhi, Gugan Singh North West Delhi, Dilip Pandey North East Delhi, Raghav Chadha South Delhi and Brijesh Goyal from New Delhi. PTI UZM