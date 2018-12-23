AAP Trade Wing protests outside Meenakshi Lekhi's home

New Delhi, Dec 23(PTI) The members of AAP Trade Wing Sunday staged angry demonstrations outside BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi's residence here, protesting the sealing drive undertaken by the municipal corporations in the city. The sealing drive against violations of Delhi Master Plan is going on since last year following the directions of the Supreme Court mandated monitoring committee. The protesters, accompanied by affected traders facing fines, sealing and demolition of their establishments, raised slogans against the BJP outside the New Delhi MP's residence on Mahadev Road. As part of their campaign, the AAP Trade Wing members will protest outside the residences of all the seven BJP MP's in Delhi. Convener of AAP Trade Wing Brijesh Goyal said the protest was held to give the BJP MP an idea of how the traders felt when facing action under the sealing drive. The sealing drive was started on December 22, 2017. "None of the seven BJP MPs did anything to save the traders from the onslaught of the sealing drive," he alleged. The protesters demanded the saffron party to bring an ordinance or Bill in the Parliament to stop the sealing drive. PTI VIT IND