AAP violating poll code by printing 'letters' for DJB consumers: BJP to EC

/RNew Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The BJP's Delhi unit Monday sought action against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by getting letters addressing DJB consumers printed for distribution.The Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, and MP Ramesh Bidhuri called on the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi and submitted a memorandum to him, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of "throwing the model code of conduct into the dustbin". "The chief minister, who is also the water minister and the chairperson of the Delhi Jal Board, has got printed lakhs of copies of a letter addressed by him on the official letterhead to DJB consumers. "These letters are ready to be distributed along with the bills to the consumers in costly large-sized envelopes," their complaint read. They alleged the letter outlines Kejriwal's achievements during the last four years. The letter, in violation of the poll code, assures consumers of the implementation of a scheme under which they will get round-the-clock water supply. The BJP demanded that the EC raid DJB offices immediately and seize all the campaign material."This is misuse of government money, government building and government machinery," they said. In its complaint to the CEO on Saturday, the BJP alleged that Kejriwal, through social media platforms, was trying to incite religious frenzy and communal tensions.The BJP had last week filed a complaint against the AAP over the latter's alleged attempts to "create communal tension" by "politicising the cow". PTI SLB GVS