AAP welcomes Kejriwal's acquittal in defamation case

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday welcomed the acquittal of its chief Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal defamation case filed by a former aide of Congress leader Sheila Dikshit and said political battles should not be fought in courts.Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal granted relief to the Delhi chief minister citing lack of evidence against him.Kejriwal was accused by Pawan Khera, the political secretary of the then Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, of levelling "false and defamatory" allegations against her during power tariff hike protests in October 2012.The AAP believes that political battles should be fought on political platforms only and not in courts, senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey said."In principle, we have been against criminal defamation cases. In a healthy political set up, parties should be welcomed for doing politics over facts and evidence and should not be slapped with defamation cases," he said.As far as Dikshit's defamation is concerned, people have already given their verdict against her and the Congress, Pandey said. PTI VIT VIT DIVDIV