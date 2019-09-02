AAP's belief in positive politics evident from Delhi govt's work: Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The AAP believes in positive politics and that is evident from the work done by the Delhi government in the last four-and-a-half years, senior party leader and minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.At a 'Jan Samvad' campaign in Narela, that has been launched by the party to hold direct dialogue with the public about their work, Rai said people can compare the work done by the AAP government to that of BJP and Congress to know the difference."I have been sent by (Arvind) Kejriwal to discuss with you (people) the work done by our government in the last four-and-a-half years. We believe in positive politics and that is evident from the work done by the Delhi government," he said.Rai said it is being told to people that if the BJP is in power at all levels -- Centre, state and civic bodies -- then it would be easy to carry out development works."But look in your neighbouring states. In Haryana, it is the same government at all levels. Did that bring development? Look at Uttar Pradesh. I don't need to tell you the condition of the state," he told people at the meeting.Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections due early next year, the AAP launched the 'Jan Samvad' campaign from Rohini on Sunday under the leadership of Rai to take the party's message to the people and interact with them at locations across the city until October 3.Rai, a Cabinet Minister in the Delhi government, will cover two assembly constituencies every day as part of the campaign. PTI UZM UZM NSDNSD